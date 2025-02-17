Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 181.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 31,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 20,370 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,061,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,029,000 after purchasing an additional 24,674 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 685,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,329,000 after purchasing an additional 20,243 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 64,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $51.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.37. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $43.59 and a 1 year high of $53.24.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous dividend of $0.94.

(Free Report)

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.