Aveo Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $82,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 223.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $144,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVEM opened at $61.16 on Monday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.65 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.60 and a 200 day moving average of $61.15.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

