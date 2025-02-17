BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co.

Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,057 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. owned 0.28% of BankUnited worth $7,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at about $443,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 462.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 22,981 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 211.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 59,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 40,461 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at about $557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total value of $102,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,410.66. This represents a 6.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BKU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on BankUnited from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BankUnited from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BankUnited from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays cut their price target on BankUnited from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BankUnited from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

BankUnited Price Performance

BKU stock opened at $40.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.37. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $44.45.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.66%.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

