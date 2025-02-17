Congress Asset Management Co. Buys 7,574 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 48.1% during the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 96.4% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.71.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $202.75 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $189.75 and a one year high of $242.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.89%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

