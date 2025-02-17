Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CFO Sells $807,376.83 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph Leo Binz sold 2,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total value of $807,376.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,849,944.78. The trade was a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Joseph Leo Binz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Tuesday, November 19th, Joseph Leo Binz sold 1,674 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.81, for a total transaction of $411,485.94.

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $313.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $135.29 and a 1-year high of $326.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.09 and a 200-day moving average of $218.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Atlassian from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie lifted their price target on Atlassian from $290.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEAM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 23,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.