Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CFO Sells $807,376.83 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph Leo Binz sold 2,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total value of $807,376.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,849,944.78. The trade was a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Joseph Leo Binz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 19th, Joseph Leo Binz sold 1,674 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.81, for a total transaction of $411,485.94.
Atlassian Stock Performance
NASDAQ TEAM opened at $313.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $135.29 and a 1-year high of $326.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.09 and a 200-day moving average of $218.39.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TEAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Atlassian from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie lifted their price target on Atlassian from $290.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.71.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 23,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.
About Atlassian
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
