STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Major Shareholder Buys $3,883,855.36 in Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 259,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $3,883,855.36. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,137,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,618,840.08. This trade represents a 2.39 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Broadwood Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 14th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 36,532 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.49 per share, with a total value of $565,880.68.
- On Thursday, January 16th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 8,221 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $176,751.50.
- On Tuesday, January 14th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 21,155 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.46 per share, with a total value of $453,986.30.
- On Wednesday, December 18th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 23,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.33 per share, for a total transaction of $559,590.00.
- On Monday, December 16th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 53,500 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $1,296,840.00.
STAAR Surgical Stock Down 3.8 %
STAAR Surgical stock opened at $15.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.80. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $52.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.39 million, a PE ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 0.62.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Report on STAA
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAA. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
STAAR Surgical Company Profile
STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than STAAR Surgical
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.