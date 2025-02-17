Contrasting Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) & Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Free Report) and Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Fresnillo and Golden Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresnillo 0 1 0 1 3.00 Golden Minerals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Golden Minerals has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,698.56%. Given Golden Minerals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Golden Minerals is more favorable than Fresnillo.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresnillo $2.71 billion 2.70 $233.91 million N/A N/A Golden Minerals $300,000.00 4.18 -$9.23 million ($0.52) -0.16

This table compares Fresnillo and Golden Minerals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Fresnillo has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Minerals.

Risk & Volatility

Fresnillo has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Minerals has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.4% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fresnillo and Golden Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresnillo N/A N/A N/A Golden Minerals N/A -1,051.75% -57.22%

Summary

Fresnillo beats Golden Minerals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas. It also leases mining equipment; produces gold/silver doré bars; and provides administrative services. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. Fresnillo plc operates as a subsidiary of Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009. Golden Minerals Company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Golden, Colorado.

