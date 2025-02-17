Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $2.71 Million in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Astera Labs by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 25,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 10,386 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in Astera Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Astera Labs by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in Astera Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Astera Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities upgraded Astera Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Astera Labs from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Astera Labs from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Capmk upgraded Astera Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Astera Labs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Manuel Alba sold 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $6,485,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 471,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,573,577.22. This trade represents a 11.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 167,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $17,190,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,595,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,280,710.72. This trade represents a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 639,244 shares of company stock valued at $67,669,886 over the last ninety days.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Shares of Astera Labs stock opened at $87.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.51. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $147.39.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Astera Labs had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 30.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Astera Labs Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

