Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 5,135 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,135 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its position in ONEOK by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 7,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK stock opened at $97.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.79 and a 200-day moving average of $98.16. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.01 and a 1 year high of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.92.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

