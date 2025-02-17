Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 2,217 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in AppLovin by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in AppLovin by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in AppLovin by 2.2% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in AppLovin by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 18,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.94, for a total transaction of $5,740,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,673.78. The trade was a 85.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 15,971 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.07, for a total transaction of $5,000,040.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 372,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,526,219.35. The trade was a 4.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 828,991 shares of company stock valued at $267,640,144. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AppLovin Price Performance

NASDAQ APP opened at $510.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $52.75 and a 12-month high of $525.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.30.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 122.24%. Analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $440.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $375.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $325.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa America raised shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $250.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.18.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

See Also

