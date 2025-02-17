Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 163.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,608,000 after buying an additional 168,341 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 7,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $52.75 on Monday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.27. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

