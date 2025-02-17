Promising Toy Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 15th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, Target, GameStop, and Take-Two Interactive Software are the five Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that manufacture and sell toys and games. Investing in toy stocks can be influenced by factors such as consumer trends, market demand for toys, and the overall performance of the retail industry. These stocks are often considered part of the consumer goods sector and can be part of a diversified investment portfolio. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $5.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,071.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,409,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.79 billion, a PE ratio of 62.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $969.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $922.35. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $697.27 and a 52 week high of $1,078.23.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,096,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,084,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.33. Walmart has a 52 week low of $55.99 and a 52 week high of $105.30.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,547,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,876,518. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. Target has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.21.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of NYSE:GME traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.18. The stock had a trading volume of 12,071,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,273,107. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.01 and a beta of -0.11. GameStop has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $64.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.14.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,454,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,742. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.89. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $215.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.55.

