Dividend Stocks To Research – February 15th

Merck & Co., Inc., Exxon Mobil, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Coca-Cola, and ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ are the five Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of a company that pay a portion of their earnings to shareholders in the form of regular dividend payments. These stocks are typically issued by well-established companies with a history of stable earnings and a track record of consistently distributing dividends to investors. Investors may choose dividend stocks as part of a strategy to generate income or as a way to benefit from potential share price appreciation over time. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

MRK traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.01. 26,768,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,162,434. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.19. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.09 and a 12 month high of $134.63. The stock has a market cap of $209.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.17. 15,726,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,547,446. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.73. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $100.60 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $475.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

TSLL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.23. 75,670,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,088,945. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.20.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

KO stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.85. The company had a trading volume of 20,769,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,089,333. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61. Coca-Cola has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $73.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.37.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

SQQQ stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.59. The company had a trading volume of 40,374,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,066,824. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $64.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.45.

