CAVA Group (CAVA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $223.34 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CAVA Group Price Performance

CAVA opened at $131.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.39 and a beta of 3.25. CAVA Group has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $172.43.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CAVA Group

In related news, Director Karen Kochevar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.23, for a total transaction of $2,133,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,894.61. The trade was a 91.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 622,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.40, for a total value of $93,008,820.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,265.80. The trade was a 99.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 666,784 shares of company stock valued at $98,656,372. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $118.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on CAVA Group from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on CAVA Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAVA Group

CAVA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.