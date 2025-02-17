CAVA Group (CAVA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $223.34 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CAVA Group Price Performance
CAVA opened at $131.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.39 and a beta of 3.25. CAVA Group has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $172.43.
Insider Buying and Selling at CAVA Group
In related news, Director Karen Kochevar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.23, for a total transaction of $2,133,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,894.61. The trade was a 91.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 622,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.40, for a total value of $93,008,820.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,265.80. The trade was a 99.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 666,784 shares of company stock valued at $98,656,372. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
CAVA Group Company Profile
CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.
