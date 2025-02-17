Clearway Energy (CWEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Clearway Energy to post earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $299.73 million for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clearway Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $26.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.60. Clearway Energy has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CWEN. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian R. Ford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $53,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,011.22. This represents a 19.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

