Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 9,353 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 70.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,353 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 86,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedrus LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 91,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $26.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.06. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.