New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Stock Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Kyndryl by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,036,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,728,000 after buying an additional 1,569,260 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kyndryl by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,867,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,908,000 after buying an additional 63,997 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Kyndryl by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,259,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,894,000 after buying an additional 1,254,208 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of Kyndryl by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,723,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,595,000 after buying an additional 49,738 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Kyndryl by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,643,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,744,000 after buying an additional 232,583 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kyndryl

In other Kyndryl news, General Counsel Edward Sebold sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $1,177,825.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 132,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,688,594.94. This represents a 17.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 55,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $2,374,456.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,374.37. This trade represents a 55.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KD opened at $41.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.84, a P/E/G ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.65. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $43.61.

Several analysts recently commented on KD shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

