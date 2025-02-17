New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,633,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,516,324,000 after purchasing an additional 279,946 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,830,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $959,005,000 after purchasing an additional 275,236 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 109.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,435,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,094,000 after purchasing an additional 750,073 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,329,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,157,000 after purchasing an additional 57,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,203,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,096,000 after purchasing an additional 78,587 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $201.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $206.34 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $165.49 and a one year high of $233.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 20.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 18.98%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

