New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 7,407.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,556,000 after acquiring an additional 358,066 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,468,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,524,000 after acquiring an additional 219,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,951,000 after acquiring an additional 163,782 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 707,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,006,000 after acquiring an additional 106,316 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,087,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Commerce Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.83.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $65.74 on Monday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.89 and a 52 week high of $72.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.05 and its 200 day moving average is $64.25.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.43%.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 13,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $914,285.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,844,028.96. This trade represents a 13.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $1,752,105.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,929 shares in the company, valued at $14,258,583.12. This trade represents a 10.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,054 shares of company stock valued at $5,771,192 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

