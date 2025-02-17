New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.2 %

TEL opened at $152.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.79 and a 200-day moving average of $148.18. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $137.61 and a 52 week high of $159.98.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 30th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total value of $587,744.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,925,752.88. The trade was a 13.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC raised TE Connectivity from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

Get Our Latest Report on TEL

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.