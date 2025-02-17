Short Interest in Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) Expands By 18.0%

Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the January 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.7 days.

Equatorial Energia Price Performance

Shares of EQUEY opened at $5.38 on Monday. Equatorial Energia has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $7.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.59.

Equatorial Energia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.0015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Equatorial Energia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.66%.

Equatorial Energia Company Profile

Equatorial Energia SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity generation, distribution, transmission, and sanitation operations in Brazil. It operates through Distribution, Transmission, Wind Generation, Services, Sanitation, and Other segments. The company generates energy from wind, solar, biomass, qualified co-generation, and hydroelectric plants.

