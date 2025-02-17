Brokerages Set Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) PT at C$7.50

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.50.

LAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cormark raised Lithium Americas to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Lithium Americas Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

LAC opened at C$4.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$651.18 million, a PE ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 1.58. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of C$2.87 and a 52 week high of C$10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a current ratio of 13.88.

In related news, Director Alun Robert Doyle bought 10,000 shares of Lithium Americas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.47 per share, with a total value of C$44,748.00. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

