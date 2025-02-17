TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$47.19.

X has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$50.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

In other news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.49, for a total value of C$1,979,776.00. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of X opened at C$50.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$43.91. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$33.41 and a 52 week high of C$51.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.49, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.72%.

TMX Group Ltd is a company that operates several global markets to provide investment opportunities for its clients. TMX Group’s key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montreal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport, which provides listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products, and other services to the global financial community.

