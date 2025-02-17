TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.70.

TMDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $116.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on TransMedics Group from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on TransMedics Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on TransMedics Group from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 1,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $93,657.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,835.20. This trade represents a 4.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 219,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,672,000 after acquiring an additional 94,034 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 354,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,111,000 after acquiring an additional 40,093 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 43,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 47,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 11,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $72.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 76.79 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 7.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.53. TransMedics Group has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $177.37.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

