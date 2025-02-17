Critical Review: Black Dragon Resource Companies (OTCMKTS:BDGR) and Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI)

Black Dragon Resource Companies (OTCMKTS:BDGR – Get Free Report) and Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Black Dragon Resource Companies and Atlas Energy Solutions”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Dragon Resource Companies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Atlas Energy Solutions $925.76 million 2.60 $105.43 million $0.79 27.65

Atlas Energy Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Black Dragon Resource Companies.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Black Dragon Resource Companies has a beta of -0.35, indicating that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Energy Solutions has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

34.6% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Black Dragon Resource Companies and Atlas Energy Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Dragon Resource Companies N/A N/A N/A Atlas Energy Solutions 8.78% 11.01% 6.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Black Dragon Resource Companies and Atlas Energy Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Dragon Resource Companies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Atlas Energy Solutions 0 6 5 1 2.58

Atlas Energy Solutions has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.72%. Given Atlas Energy Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atlas Energy Solutions is more favorable than Black Dragon Resource Companies.

Summary

Atlas Energy Solutions beats Black Dragon Resource Companies on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Dragon Resource Companies

Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. operates as a distributor of rare art via blockchain-based technologies or non-fungible tokens. The company was formerly known as Black Dragon Resource, Inc. and changed its name to Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. in December 2004. Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of ProTek Capital, Inc.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

