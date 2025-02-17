AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) & Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Head-To-Head Survey

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) and Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

AppFolio has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlassian has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.2% of AppFolio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of Atlassian shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of AppFolio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.6% of Atlassian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppFolio 1 2 5 0 2.50 Atlassian 0 8 16 0 2.67

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AppFolio and Atlassian, as provided by MarketBeat.

AppFolio currently has a consensus target price of $276.29, suggesting a potential upside of 27.13%. Atlassian has a consensus target price of $319.71, suggesting a potential upside of 2.11%. Given AppFolio’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AppFolio is more favorable than Atlassian.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AppFolio and Atlassian”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppFolio $794.20 million 9.94 $204.07 million $5.55 39.16 Atlassian $4.36 billion 18.82 -$300.52 million ($1.34) -233.65

AppFolio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atlassian. Atlassian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AppFolio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AppFolio and Atlassian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppFolio 25.69% 26.21% 20.82% Atlassian -7.22% -17.37% -3.70%

Summary

AppFolio beats Atlassian on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppFolio

(Get Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties. It offers AppFolio Property Manager Core, a platform that provides the basic functionalities required to operate a property management business, as well as serves as a system of record; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers housing management, student housing management, complex accounting, leasing insights, large-scale operations support, role-based permissions, stack integrations, and enhanced customer support services; AppFolio Property Manager Max offers customer relationship management functionality, field customization, customer database functionality, and customer success management services; and AppFolio Investment Manager, a software that provides investment management, asset management, and relationship management solutions. The company also provides value-added services that are designed to enhance, automate, and streamline processes and workflows for property management businesses, such as electronic payment, tenant screening, and insurance services. AppFolio, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams. The company also offers Jira Service Management, an intuitive and flexible service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, such as IT, legal, and HR teams; and Jira Align, an Atlassian's enterprise agility solution designed to help businesses to adapt and respond dynamic business conditions with a focus on value-creation. In addition, it provides Bitbucket, an enterprise-ready Git solution that enables professional dev teams to manage, collaborate, and deploy quality code; Atlassian Access, an enterprise-wide product for enhanced security and centralized administration that works across every Atlassian cloud product; and Jira Product, a prioritization and road mapping tool. Further, the company's portfolio includes Atlas, a teamwork directory; Bamboo, a continuous delivery pipeline; Crowd, a single sign-on; Crucible, a collaborative code review; Fisheye, a search, track, and visualize code change software; and Compass, a developer experience platform. Additionally, it offers Opsgenie, an on-call and alert management software; Sourcetree, a free git client for windows and mac; Statuspage that communicates real-time status to users; Beacon, an intelligent threat detection software; and Atlassian Access that enhance data security and governance for Atlassian Cloud products. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.