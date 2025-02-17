RB Global (RBA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share and revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RBA stock opened at $96.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.47 and a 200-day moving average of $87.73. RB Global has a 12-month low of $65.99 and a 12-month high of $99.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. RB Global’s payout ratio is 63.04%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RBA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on RB Global from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RB Global from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. CIBC cut their price objective on RB Global from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on RB Global from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.21.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

