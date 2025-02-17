RB Global (RBA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share and revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
RB Global Price Performance
RBA stock opened at $96.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.47 and a 200-day moving average of $87.73. RB Global has a 12-month low of $65.99 and a 12-month high of $99.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.96.
RB Global Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. RB Global’s payout ratio is 63.04%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on RB Global
About RB Global
RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than RB Global
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.