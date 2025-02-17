The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 672,700 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the January 15th total of 764,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANDE. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Andersons in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

In other Andersons news, insider Joseph E. Mcneely sold 2,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $113,692.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,455.73. This represents a 4.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Andersons by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Andersons by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Andersons by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Andersons by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 9,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Andersons by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $40.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.58. Andersons has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $61.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Andersons’s payout ratio is presently 22.29%.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

