MFA Financial (MFA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $58.06 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:MFA opened at $10.66 on Monday. MFA Financial has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average is $11.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.14%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.05%.

MFA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on MFA Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on MFA Financial in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

