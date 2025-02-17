MFA Financial (MFA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $58.06 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:MFA opened at $10.66 on Monday. MFA Financial has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average is $11.40.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.14%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.05%.
MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.
