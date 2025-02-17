PRA Group (PRAA) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect PRA Group to post earnings of $0.45 per share and revenue of $275.81 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PRA Group Price Performance

Shares of PRA Group stock opened at $23.67 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average of $21.69. The company has a market capitalization of $933.31 million, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.49. PRA Group has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $31.43.

Get PRA Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of PRA Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

PRA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.