V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $398,000 Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMC. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,118,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,615,000 after buying an additional 759,980 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4,413.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 383,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,645,000 after buying an additional 374,952 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 389,021.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 214,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,127,000 after buying an additional 213,962 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,191,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 495,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,634,000 after buying an additional 156,173 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of OMC stock opened at $82.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.31 and a twelve month high of $107.00. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.54.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMC. Argus downgraded Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.25.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

