V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $317,000 Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,059,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,286,987,000 after purchasing an additional 722,153 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,308,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $850,656,000 after purchasing an additional 236,407 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,684,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,509,000 after purchasing an additional 76,916 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 73.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,358,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,177 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 91.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,249,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.23.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CSGP opened at $74.06 on Monday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.26 and a 12-month high of $100.38. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.32 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.90 and a 200-day moving average of $75.38. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $439,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,784.24. This trade represents a 8.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

