V Square Quantitative Management LLC Boosts Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,949 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Palacios Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 23,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,994 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 252,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 71,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE:F opened at $9.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BNP Paribas raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

