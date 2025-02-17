V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $278,000 Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $50.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 0.76. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.41 and a 52 week high of $52.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Rollins had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 14.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

