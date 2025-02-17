V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 1,649 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,653 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth $27,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 51.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 605 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 120.6% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

NYSE BUD opened at $53.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.15. The company has a market capitalization of $95.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $45.94 and a 12 month high of $67.49.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

