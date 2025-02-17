V Square Quantitative Management LLC Lowers Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC trimmed its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,846,000 after buying an additional 92,014 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 316,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,281,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 292,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,874,000 after buying an additional 56,389 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 264,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,712,000 after buying an additional 12,339 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in shares of DaVita by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 189,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on DaVita from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.80.

DaVita Trading Down 11.4 %

DVA opened at $156.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.67. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.56 and a 12 month high of $179.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 88.18% and a net margin of 6.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.