StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.73. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm equipment products. It operates through the Agricultural Products, and Modular Buildings segments. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a line of forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, bale processors, running gear, and dump boxes, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, and a line of dirt work equipment.

