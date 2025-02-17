Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Stock Performance

Shares of CREG stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75. Smart Powerr has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.66.

Smart Powerr Company Profile

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems.

