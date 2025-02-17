Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Smart Powerr Stock Performance
Shares of CREG stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75. Smart Powerr has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.66.
Smart Powerr Company Profile
