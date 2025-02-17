StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Down 2.8 %

WHLM opened at $3.49 on Friday. Wilhelmina International has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $7.62. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.15.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

