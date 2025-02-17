StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2025

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLMFree Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Down 2.8 %

WHLM opened at $3.49 on Friday. Wilhelmina International has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $7.62. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.15.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.