BlueLinx (BXC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect BlueLinx to post earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $700.66 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
BlueLinx Stock Up 0.3 %
BlueLinx stock opened at $101.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $853.63 million, a P/E ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. BlueLinx has a twelve month low of $87.67 and a twelve month high of $134.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.92.
BlueLinx Company Profile
