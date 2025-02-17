BlueLinx (BXC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect BlueLinx to post earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $700.66 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BlueLinx Stock Up 0.3 %

BlueLinx stock opened at $101.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $853.63 million, a P/E ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. BlueLinx has a twelve month low of $87.67 and a twelve month high of $134.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.92.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

