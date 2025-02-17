Insider Buying: Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI) Insider Buys 570,000 Shares of Stock

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Free Report) insider Johanna Rager bought 570,000 shares of Tavistock Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £22,800 ($28,682.85).
Tavistock Investments Stock Up 5.0 %
Tavistock Investments stock opened at GBX 4.20 ($0.05) on Monday. Tavistock Investments Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6 ($0.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of £20.03 million, a P/E ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.58.
Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported GBX (0.18) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Tavistock Investments had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Tavistock Investments Plc will post 0.1312566 earnings per share for the current year.
About Tavistock Investments
Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers investment planning, financial planning, pension and retirement planning, estate and legacy planning, protection and insurance, will writing, bereavement notification, employee benefits, protects families from financial difficulty, finance for homes and mortgages, financial management, financial planning, and tax saving services.
