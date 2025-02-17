StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Power REIT (NYSE:PW)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Power REIT Price Performance

NYSE:PW opened at $1.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.26. Power REIT has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power REIT

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Power REIT stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.72% of Power REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

