Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, February 21st

Shares of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Friday, February 21st. The 1-12 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, January 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, February 20th.

Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MJ opened at $2.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.81. Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $4.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund tracks an index of global firms engaged in the legal cultivation, production, marketing or distribution of cannabis, cannabinoids or tobacco products. The portfolio is weighted by market cap or equally based on a proprietary system.

