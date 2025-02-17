First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Short Interest Down 27.1% in January

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the January 15th total of 31,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

First National Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:FXNC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.10. 11,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,386. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.12 million, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.54. First National has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $26.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get First National alerts:

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.19. First National had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.51%. Analysts predict that First National will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FXNC shares. Hovde Group cut First National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut First National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on First National

Institutional Trading of First National

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of First National in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First National in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First National in the third quarter worth $88,000. Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in shares of First National in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of First National by 5.2% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

First National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.