Guru Favorite Stocks ETF (NASDAQ:GFGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Guru Favorite Stocks ETF (NASDAQ:GFGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Guru Favorite Stocks ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.60. 181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,003. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average of $31.02. The company has a market cap of $35.86 million, a P/E ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.08. Guru Favorite Stocks ETF has a twelve month low of $25.91 and a twelve month high of $33.04.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0323 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.
The Guru Favorite Stocks ETF Guru Favorite Stocks Fund (GFGF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US-listed companies that are favored by prominent long-term investors. GFGF was launched on Dec 16, 2021 and is managed by Alpha Architect.
