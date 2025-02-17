GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the January 15th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 624.0 days.
GMO internet group Stock Performance
Shares of GMO internet group stock remained flat at $17.55 during midday trading on Friday. GMO internet group has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.76.
About GMO internet group
