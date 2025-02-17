GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the January 15th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 624.0 days.

GMO internet group Stock Performance

Shares of GMO internet group stock remained flat at $17.55 during midday trading on Friday. GMO internet group has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.76.

Get GMO internet group alerts:

About GMO internet group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

GMO internet group, Inc provides various Internet services worldwide. The company offers Internet infrastructure services in the areas of domain, hosting, cloud, security, payments, e-commerce support, website production support, WiFi providers, customer support, electronic seals, online shopping, and others.

Receive News & Ratings for GMO internet group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMO internet group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.