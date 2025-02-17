Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,932,100 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the January 15th total of 2,272,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 89.4 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on KKPNF. Barclays downgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Koninklijke KPN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

KKPNF traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.66. The company had a trading volume of 12,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,411. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.87. Koninklijke KPN has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $4.32.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Koninklijke KPN had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 23.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Koninklijke KPN will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

