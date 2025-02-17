U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the January 15th total of 43,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Global Investors in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of GROW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.44. The stock had a trading volume of 9,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,606. U.S. Global Investors has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48.
U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The asset manager reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 18.23%.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.24%.
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.
