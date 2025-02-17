U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the January 15th total of 43,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Global Investors in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gator Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 450,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 154,836 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GROW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.44. The stock had a trading volume of 9,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,606. U.S. Global Investors has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The asset manager reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 18.23%.

U.S. Global Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.24%.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

