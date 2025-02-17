The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Short Interest Down 13.0% in January

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the January 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
The GDL Fund Price Performance
The GDL Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.33. 300,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,968. The GDL Fund has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11.
The GDL Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.
About The GDL Fund
The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.
