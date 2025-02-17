Mainstreet Equity Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEQYF) Short Interest Update

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEQYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.0 days.
Mainstreet Equity Price Performance
MEQYF stock remained flat at $142.95 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 221. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.57. Mainstreet Equity has a 1 year low of $123.20 and a 1 year high of $148.68.
Mainstreet Equity Company Profile
